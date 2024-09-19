Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 37,837 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,397,000 after purchasing an additional 113,734 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 65,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 43,663 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Price Performance

NYSE MED opened at $18.82 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $205.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $168.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.44 million. Medifast had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 25.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MED

Medifast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.