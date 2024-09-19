Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.38

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$72.38 and last traded at C$72.19, with a volume of 1169128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$71.46.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cormark decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group set a C$67.00 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$65.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.26%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

