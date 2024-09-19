Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 1088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Banxa Trading Down 11.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$14.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Banxa
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
