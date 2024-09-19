Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 1088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Banxa Trading Down 11.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$14.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Banxa

(Get Free Report)

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.