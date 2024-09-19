Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.26

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $51.26, with a volume of 165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.26.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33.
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.
