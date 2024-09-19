Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

BHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BHC

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

BHC opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bausch Health Companies

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $83,027.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $935,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,599,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,363 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.