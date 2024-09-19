Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.39

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 50015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Baylin Technologies Stock Up 8.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.