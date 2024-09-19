Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$4.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.65. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.92 and a 52-week high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.6550633 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Baytex Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.18 per share, with a total value of C$50,160.00. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Further Reading

