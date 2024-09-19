BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCE. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.17.

Shares of BCE stock traded down C$0.68 on Thursday, hitting C$47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,051. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.19. BCE has a twelve month low of C$42.58 and a twelve month high of C$56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

