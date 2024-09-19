BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on BCE from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on BCE from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.17.

Shares of BCE traded down C$0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$47.84. 1,953,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a twelve month low of C$42.58 and a twelve month high of C$56.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

