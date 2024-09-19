Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Beach Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

Beach Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Beach Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

