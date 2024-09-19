Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $44.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.18.

Several research firms have commented on BEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.86. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,530,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,913,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401,370 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3,137.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,699 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,193,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,421,000 after purchasing an additional 498,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

