Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Given “Underperform” Rating at Zelman & Associates

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Zelman & Associates in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BZH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

BZH stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.17.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $595.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $413,687.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 29.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 163,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth about $4,831,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth about $10,137,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

