Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 175 ($2.31) to GBX 158 ($2.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 102 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.69. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 95.28 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 131.50 ($1.74). The company has a market cap of £161.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10,200.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

