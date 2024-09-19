Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in August

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,054.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF opened at $140.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.73. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $162.19.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.