Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in August

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,054.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF opened at $140.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.73. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $162.19.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
