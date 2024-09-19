BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $233.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.21.

BGNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $233,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,210 shares of company stock worth $2,269,721 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $197.28 on Monday. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $126.97 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 0.61.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.64) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BeiGene will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Featured Stories

