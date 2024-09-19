Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,500 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the August 15th total of 374,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

BELFB stock opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $876.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.61. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $76.09.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $1,532,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $760,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BELFB. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Bel Fuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

