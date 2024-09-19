Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.00

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 3138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.93.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 2,346.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth $444,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at $2,442,000. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.