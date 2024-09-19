Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Get Belden alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Belden

Belden Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BDC opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.67. Belden has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,001.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,457 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Belden by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 53,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 99,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Belden by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,113,000 after acquiring an additional 149,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,724.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 98,503 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belden

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.