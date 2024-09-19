BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Short Interest Update

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.65. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.30%. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

