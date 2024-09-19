Ben Thompson Buys 50 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 592 ($7.82) per share, for a total transaction of £296 ($391.02).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Wednesday, August 14th, Ben Thompson bought 34 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.73) per share, for a total transaction of £301.92 ($398.84).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Down 0.7 %

LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 584 ($7.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 469.36 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 984 ($13.00). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 818.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 846.94. The stock has a market cap of £338.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,433.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.