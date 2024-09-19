Benchmark Increases CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target to $17.00

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point lifted their price target on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.21.

CMPO stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CompoSecure news, CEO Jonathan Wilk sold 618,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $4,666,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,998.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,635,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Wilk sold 618,014 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $4,666,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,998.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock valued at $82,870,442 over the last ninety days. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at $3,223,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $1,424,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 40.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 161,333 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 87.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

