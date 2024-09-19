Berenberg Bank Downgrades TT Electronics (LON:TTG) to Hold

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 260 ($3.43). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.
TT Electronics Stock Performance
LON TTG opened at GBX 89.80 ($1.19) on Tuesday. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 87 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 184 ($2.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £159.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1,282.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 153.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97.
TT Electronics Company Profile
