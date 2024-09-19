Berenberg Bank Downgrades TT Electronics (LON:TTG) to Hold

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 260 ($3.43). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

LON TTG opened at GBX 89.80 ($1.19) on Tuesday. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 87 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 184 ($2.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £159.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1,282.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 153.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TT Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.