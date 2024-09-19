Berenberg Bank Increases Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,470

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,410 ($18.63) to GBX 1,470 ($19.42) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.00) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.51) to GBX 1,325 ($17.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,224.17 ($16.17).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DNLM

Dunelm Group Stock Up 0.3 %

About Dunelm Group

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,235 ($16.31) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,209.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,119.19. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 959 ($12.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($17.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,668.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.