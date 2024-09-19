Berenberg Bank Increases Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Price Target to GBX 680

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.66) to GBX 680 ($8.98) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.
Warpaint London Trading Down 2.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Keith Sadler sold 11,950 shares of Warpaint London stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.86), for a total value of £71,102.50 ($93,926.68). 41.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Warpaint London Company Profile
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
