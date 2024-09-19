Berenberg Bank Increases Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Price Target to GBX 680

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.66) to GBX 680 ($8.98) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Warpaint London Trading Down 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

LON W7L opened at GBX 536 ($7.08) on Tuesday. Warpaint London has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 650 ($8.59). The stock has a market cap of £416.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2,977.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 579.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 519.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64.

In related news, insider Keith Sadler sold 11,950 shares of Warpaint London stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.86), for a total value of £71,102.50 ($93,926.68). 41.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warpaint London Company Profile

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

