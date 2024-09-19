Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 235 ($3.10) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.24) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of LON:PHLL opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,009.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. Petershill Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 229 ($3.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,454.55%.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

