Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.06) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Learning Technologies Group
Learning Technologies Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Learning Technologies Group Company Profile
Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Learning Technologies Group
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.