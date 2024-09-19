Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.06) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday.

LON LTG opened at GBX 71.60 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.81. The company has a market capitalization of £567.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,790.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24. Learning Technologies Group has a 12 month low of GBX 58.62 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 90.13 ($1.19).

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.

