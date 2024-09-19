Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 51 ($0.67) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 41.40 ($0.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4,140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.39. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 37.54 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 49.18 ($0.65).

In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 223,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £93,884.28 ($124,021.51). 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

