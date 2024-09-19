Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 18.62 and last traded at 18.62. Approximately 3,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 24,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.45.

Better Home & Finance Stock Up 19.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 32.26 million for the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative return on equity of 225.59% and a negative net margin of 609.77%.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.