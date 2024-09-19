Bhavesh Mistry Buys 33 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Mistry acquired 33 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 458 ($6.05) per share, for a total transaction of £151.14 ($199.66).

Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, Bhavesh Mistry acquired 36 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £150.12 ($198.31).

British Land Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 457.20 ($6.04) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 412.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 402.52. British Land Company PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 467.80 ($6.18).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 469 ($6.20) to GBX 500 ($6.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 404 ($5.34).

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLND

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.