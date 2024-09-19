Bhavesh Mistry Buys 33 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Mistry acquired 33 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 458 ($6.05) per share, for a total transaction of £151.14 ($199.66).
Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 15th, Bhavesh Mistry acquired 36 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £150.12 ($198.31).
British Land Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 457.20 ($6.04) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 412.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 402.52. British Land Company PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 467.80 ($6.18).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
