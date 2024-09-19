BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,343,464 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of BHP Group worth $247,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,864,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,356,940,000 after buying an additional 551,575 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,837,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,220,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

