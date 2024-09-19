Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/16/2024 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

9/9/2024 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Bicycle Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

8/7/2024 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,542. The company has a quick ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

