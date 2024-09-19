Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading 3% Higher

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Big Rock Brewery Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 24.07% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

