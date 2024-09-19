Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Bilibili from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Bilibili alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bilibili

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili Trading Down 2.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 119,747 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $537,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $951,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.