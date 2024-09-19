BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $115.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Bank of America from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

BMRN opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $68.83 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 194,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 28,837 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 490,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,931.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

