BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BioNTech from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.54. BioNTech has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.10 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.14.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in BioNTech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

