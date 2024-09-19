BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $131.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BioNTech traded as high as $131.49 and last traded at $130.46, with a volume of 696530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.47.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BioNTech from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in BioNTech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in BioNTech by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in BioNTech by 7.2% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in BioNTech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 231.24 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average of $90.14.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

