BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Raised to $131.00 at UBS Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $97.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.31.

Shares of BNTX opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.24 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.54.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in BioNTech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

