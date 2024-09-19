BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Down 1.9%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $112.72 and last traded at $113.47. 408,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 777,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNTX

BioNTech Trading Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.14. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.54.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 106.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.