BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Shares Up 1.1%

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01). Approximately 1,445,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,637,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.22.

BioPharma Credit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. BioPharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,750.00%.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

