Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Bisalloy Steel Group’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
Bisalloy Steel Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.29.
About Bisalloy Steel Group
