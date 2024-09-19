BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,040.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,980,938. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BJ opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.91. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

