Black Diamond Therapeutics’ (BDTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BDTX. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.
