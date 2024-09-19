Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Jon W. Olson Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average of $77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLKB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Blackbaud by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.1% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

