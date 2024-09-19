Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.40

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 103740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.47.

BLN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ventum Financial upped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.50 million, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

