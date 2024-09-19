BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFZ. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $509,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BFZ stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Viking Therapeutics Is Having a Year to Remember: Time to Buy?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Leverage Proven Stock Factors With These Top 3 Smart Beta ETFs
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Spread Your Bets: Winning the AI Race With Energy ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.