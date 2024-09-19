BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Sells $260,820.54 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $260,820.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,317,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,773,555.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BCAT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.41. 157,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2871 per share. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.00%. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 68.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 69,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 28,045 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

