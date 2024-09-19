BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 58,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 159,593 shares.The stock last traded at $10.97 and had previously closed at $11.01.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0987 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSU. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 137.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

