BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.13 (LON:BERI)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

LON BERI opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.54) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £142.99 million, a PE ratio of 647.22 and a beta of 1.01. BlackRock Energy and Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 104 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 127 ($1.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.72.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

