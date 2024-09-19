BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.13 (LON:BERI)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trading Up 1.3 %
LON BERI opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.54) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £142.99 million, a PE ratio of 647.22 and a beta of 1.01. BlackRock Energy and Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 104 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 127 ($1.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.72.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources
