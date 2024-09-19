BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 27,148 Shares

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,148 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.93 per share, with a total value of 432,467.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,565,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 327,609,673.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded up 0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 114,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,119. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.56. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52 week low of 12.93 and a 52 week high of 16.59.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
