BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 27,148 Shares

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,148 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.93 per share, with a total value of 432,467.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,565,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 327,609,673.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded up 0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 114,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,119. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.56. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52 week low of 12.93 and a 52 week high of 16.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 27.1% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,853,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 395,288 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 89.3% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,761,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,063,000 after buying an additional 831,025 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,398,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after buying an additional 181,092 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 798,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 156,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 66.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 159,401 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

