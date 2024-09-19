BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.98

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 108045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 45,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter worth $42,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

