BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.98

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 108045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
